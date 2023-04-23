Taeyang Drops Performance Video Teaser Of Shoong Featuring BLACKPINK Lisa

BLACKPINK Lisa, who is headlining Coachella this weekend again, is collaborating with Big Bang singer Taeyang for a song for the first time. The song is titled Shoong and will be a part of Taeyang's upcoming album Down To Earth. Recently, THEBLACKLABEL released a performance video teaser featuring the K-pop idols in intense looks.

In the performance video, BLACKPINK Lisa and Taeyang flaunted their hip hop avatar. The two shared snippets of their performance in the 17-second clip and their vocals along with their dance moves rose expectations of the viewers. By the look of the song Shoong, viewers are expecting a hip-hop beat song. In the teaser, the two wore multicolored custom-made outfits and radiated their inner rapper.

Sharing the video on this Instagram handle, Taeyang captioned, "TAEYANG - ‘Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK)’ PERFORMANCE VIDEO TEASER. LINK IN BIO. EP ALBUM [Down to Earth]. 2023.04.25 6PM (KST)." Soon after he shared the teaser, fans took to the comments to post their reaction. A fan wrote, "Main Dancer of BIGBANG and main dancer of BLACKPINK. Omg so excited." Meanwhile, another fan commented, "OMG!! I can't wait. This looking so cool. LİSA WİTH TAEYANG." Check the teaser below.

Taeyang's work front

Earlier, EBS announced that Taeyang from Big Bang will be performing on the show 'Space Gonggam.' The singer-rapper will perform on his song from the latest album Down To Earth and Eyes, Nose, Lips. Talking about the K-pop idol's collaboration, before BLACKPINK Lisa, the singer had collaborated with BTS' Jimin for the song titled Vibe. Earlier, Taeyang released posters from his comeback solo album. While the one with Lisa featured him flaunting his Hip-hop side, the other posters showed his mournful side.

