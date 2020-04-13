The Debate
Tim Brooke-Taylor Of 'The Goodies' Passes Away At 79 In Battle Against Coronavirus

Rest of the World

Tim Brooke-Taylor of The Goodies passed away at the age of 79 a few days after he was diagnosed with COVID 19. Have a look at the details here. Read ahead.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
tim brooke-taylor

Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor recently passed away after being diagnosed with a severe case of Coronavirus. He was known for his work in the three-member comedy group, The Goodies. His sad demise at the age of 79 has left a wide range of people across the United Kingdom in grief.

Tim Brooke-Taylor passed away at 79

Tim Brooke-Taylor's agent recently gave out a statement that he passed away on Sunday morning from COVID 19. He was famous for his contributions to the comedy trio which also had Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. They also had a TV show that aired between 1970 until 1982 and created a song together which was called Funky Gibbon which hit the top 10 charts in 1975. He was much loved amongst the people as he was also a part of the BBC radio show called I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. He had been described as funny, sociable and a great person to work with, on various occasions. His co-worker and friend Graeme Garden also wrote about how his fans found him hilarious and funny at the same time. A number of people expressed their grief over the loss of a great comedian. Have a look at a few tweets here.

Image courtesy: David Williams Twitter

First Published:
