Tim Brooke-Taylor Of 'The Goodies' Passes Away At 79 In Battle Against Coronavirus

Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor recently passed away after being diagnosed with a severe case of Coronavirus. He was known for his work in the three-member comedy group, The Goodies. His sad demise at the age of 79 has left a wide range of people across the United Kingdom in grief.

Tim Brooke-Taylor's agent recently gave out a statement that he passed away on Sunday morning from COVID 19. He was famous for his contributions to the comedy trio which also had Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. They also had a TV show that aired between 1970 until 1982 and created a song together which was called Funky Gibbon which hit the top 10 charts in 1975. He was much loved amongst the people as he was also a part of the BBC radio show called I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. He had been described as funny, sociable and a great person to work with, on various occasions. His co-worker and friend Graeme Garden also wrote about how his fans found him hilarious and funny at the same time. A number of people expressed their grief over the loss of a great comedian. Have a look at a few tweets here.

Thank you everyone who has sent kind messages about the loss of Tim. It’s devastating to lose a friend and colleague of 50+ years. Fun, sociable and adorably silly, Tim was a class act. Our thoughts are with his family. — Graeme Garden (@GraemeGarden1) April 12, 2020

Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and –on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 12, 2020

Fifty years and he only got cross with me once... well maybe twice... no quite a lot actually! No one could wear silly costumes or do dangerous stunts like Tim. I know it hurt cos he used to cry a lot. Sorry Timbo. A true visual comic and a great friend x. — Bill Oddie Official (@BillOddie) April 12, 2020

I was obsessed with ‘The Goodies’ as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party. I was in total awe, but he was so kind & generous. It is so sad he is gone. pic.twitter.com/wxyGpJoyIU — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 12, 2020

Devastated by this news today. Tim was funny, kind and an incredible man in every way. Sitting beside him on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue was a privilege. Our duets will be moments I treasure forever. My dear friend. Sending all my love to his family https://t.co/dtfGdGjOiX — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) April 12, 2020

Image courtesy: David Williams Twitter

