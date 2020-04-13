Salman Khan Gives 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Kissing Scene A Coronavirus Twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has become more active on social media platforms than before. He has been urging fans to follow the safety measures amid COVID-19 pandemic. The actor recently recreated the mirror kissing scene from his 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya. But Salman gave it a twist to suit it with current sentiments.

Salman adds twist to Main Pyar Kiya scene

Salman Khan shared a then and now video recreating a scene from Maine Pyar Kiya. In the start, the scene where Salman kisses the lipstick mark on the mirror left by Bhagyashree’s character appears. In the now part, Salman recreated the scene after over 30 years. But the Sultan star gave a twist to it. Instead of kissing the mirror, he cleans it with a spray and a piece of cloth.

If MPK releases now...

Happy Easter

Stay focused and stay strong! pic.twitter.com/c4wrrMD0qA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2020

Soon after Salman shared the video, it went viral on the internet. Several celebrities along with the fans praised the Dabangg star. Check out what they have to say.

😂😂😂👏👏👏👌👌👌 — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) April 12, 2020

Outstanding 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) April 12, 2020

Top class 🤣🤣🤣 — Ashmit Patel (@AshmitPatel) April 12, 2020

Today’s internet winner award goes to Salman khan... I thought for a moment you will break the glass.. but ending twist was outstanding 😂😂😂 — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 12, 2020

Salman Khan is currently spending time with a few of his family members at his farmhouse in Panvel. He has shared some videos from there. The actor also requested fans to stay safe and stay at home to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. He has also shown his painting skills.

Salman Khan is next to be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it is an action film also starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Radhe is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. The movie is currently said to be on halt due to coronavirus outbreak.

