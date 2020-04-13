Man Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Commits Suicide At Quarantine Centre In Noida

A person who was suspected of having coronavirus committed suicide after jumping from the roof of a quarantine home in Greater Noida.

READ: Elderly Couple Commits Suicide Over Fear Of Being Infected By Coronavirus

Man commits suicide

The 32-year-old man, a resident of Noida, was quarantined at Galgotia college and authorities have stated that an inquiry has been initiated and that they are waiting for other reports.

There have been multiple complaints regarding the manner in which the staff at the centre was behaving with patients but these complaints have been repeatedly ignored.

READ: UP: Suspected COVID-19 Patient Who Committed Suicide In Hospital Tested Negative For Virus

Previous incidents

A 21-year-old man under home quarantine allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday. The victim hanged himself from the ceiling at his house in Khindriya village under Chapar police station limits on Friday evening as per SHO Pawan Sharma.

"The exact reason behind the suicide is not yet clear," he said. The station house officer said Ashu was home quarantined after he returned from Chandigarh during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. The victim got married nine months ago and was working in Chandigarh according to Sharma.

In Maharashtra, a 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola city allegedly slit his throat early on Saturday, officials said. The victim, a migrant labourer from Nagaon district of Assam, had been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on April 7. He had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, a senior official of the GMCH said.

READ: Himachal Man Commits Suicide Despite Testing COVID Negative, On Facing Social Boycott

Last week, a 37-year old man from Himachal Pradesh's Una committed suicide on Sunday, inspite of testing negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to police officials. Officers state that the victim was allegedly facing social boycott by some villagers who suspected he suffered from COVID-19.

READ: Man Under Home Quarantine In Muzaffarnagar Commits Suicide