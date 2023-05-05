Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor Starrer The Night Manager Part 2 Locks Streaming Date

The Hindi-language adaptation of John Le Carre’s novel The Night Manager will soon be available for streaming. New episodes will stream from June 30. The show follows the story of Shaan Sengupta, played by Aditya Roy Kapur, a government agent tasked with infiltrating an international arms syndicate to gather information, and Shailendra ‘Shelly’ Rungta (played by Anil Kapoor, an arms dealer. The first season ended on a cliffhanger and fans will expect the second season to deliver more drama and thrill.

The show is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. In posts shared by Aditya and Anil on Instagram, the two actors announced the release date for the second season. The caption read, "The most awaited showdown of the year is almost here! Shaan vs Shelly, who’ll break first? #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2, streaming on 30th June on @disneyplushotstar #TheNightManagerOnHotstar (sic)."

About The Night Manager Part 2

The second season of The Night Manager is expected to be high on excitement, drama and action, with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor reprising their roles as Shaan and Shelly, respectively. The release of the second part of the first season is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It is expected that the new episodes will further explore the backstory of Shaan and his developing relationship with Kaveri Dixit, played by Sobhita Dhulipala.

Anil Kapoor can't wait for The Night Manager Part 2

The Night Manager is the Hindi version of the English television series of the same name which released in 2016. Aditya Roy Kapur essayed the role played by Tom Hiddleston in the original version. Talking about the show, Anil Kapoor said in a statement, "I am overwhelmed with the love and support that our fans have shown for 'The Night Manager'. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I can't wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly (my character in the show) will be seen at his best."