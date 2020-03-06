Was Kristin Cavallari's Brother Michael Cavallari's Death A Suicide?

Kristin Cavallari is an American fashion designer and television personality. The actor gained recognition after the reality television series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. The actor is also quite active on her social media and is always seen voicing her emotions in front of her fans. Kristin Cavallari has also had to deal with a tragedy in her family in 2015 and the actor often talks about how she is still trying to cope up with the loss.

What happened to Kristin Cavallari's brother?

In November 2015, Kristina Cavallari’s brother went missing after his abandoned car was found on a highway in Utah. Later, it was found that five days before Kristin Cavallari’s brother Michael went missing, he was arrested for having a loaded shotgun.

Kristin also posted a picture on her Instagram in an attempt to spread awareness about her missing brother. She also thanked her fans for showing concern towards her family. A woman had called the police, saying that Michael kept threatening her by showing up at her door with a shotgun following an argument.

Also Read| Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon's last post on social media before death

Three days later, Michael Cavallari's body was found far away from his car. It was initially speculated that his death a suicide. However, later the autopsy suggested that he died because of hypothermia. The official authorities also informed that no drugs or alcohol were found in Michael Cavallari's body.

Kristin Cavallari later confirmed that her brother was no more by sharing a picture of the two. In an interview with a news organisation, Kristina Cavallari said that her family had just been informed by the authorities that her brother’s body has been found. She also said that this is a very painful time and they are still processing this news.

Also Read | Ex-partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown dies at age 30

In an interview later in 2018, Kristin Cavallari made some revelations. She said that her brother was suffering from mental illness and also was indulged ion activities like drugs and alcohol. Kristine Cavallari is often seen remembering her brother on his birthday and death anniversary. The actor also expresses her emotions on how much she misses him.

Also Read| Kristina Pimenova: Most beautiful pictures of the Russian teenage model

Also Read| Kristin Davis Shares Throwback Picture of Cast Sans Kim Cattrall

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.