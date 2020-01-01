Kristina Pimenova: Most Beautiful Pictures Of The Russian Teenage Model

Kristina Pimenova is a Russian model who started modelling before her fourth birthday. Women Daily magazine gave her the title of "the most beautiful girl in the world" in the year 2014. She has modelled for some of the most prestigious brands and has appeared on the covers of popular magazines. She has modelled for brands like Burberry and Guess amongst others. Kristina Pimenova is 14-years-old currently and resides in the United States of America. She has acted in a movie titled The Russian Bride. Check out some of her most beautiful pictures here.

Kristina Pimenova's photos

Kristina Pimenova has piercing blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. In one of the pictures, she is seen wearing a white coloured top along with a light coloured straw hat. She is seen modelling for some of the most well-known brands in these pictures.

Kristina Pimenova is seen modelling in an ochre-coloured jacket and a black coloured hat. She left her hair open and wore minimum makeup. In another picture, she is seen wearing a light coloured sweater. She left her hair open in a natural way as she poses for the lens.

Kristina Pimenova is seen wearing a red coloured dress and held her hair back in a loose ponytail. She wore the sleeveless dress and kept her makeup to a minimum. In another picture, she is seen sporting an all-black outfit for a popular kid’s magazine. She wore a dark coloured leather jacket to bring complement the attire. She left her hair open in a natural way and gets photographed for a popular magazine.

