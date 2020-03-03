What Happened To Madison On 'The Bachelor'? Here Is What You Need To Know

Starring Chris Harrison and Sean Lowe in the leading roles, The Bachelor is considered as one of the longest-running shows on prime time American Television, as it has already complete 24 seasons on the air. Bankrolled by Mike Fleiss, The Bachelor follows the story of a single bachelor, who dates multiple women over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find his true love.

However, the current season of The Bachelor has undoubtedly been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as this season’s bachelor, Peter Weber cheated on his would-be, Madison Prewett. Fans of the show are now wondering if Madison will exit the show or will continue to prove her love for Peter. Here are the details.

What happened to Madison Prewett on the bachelor?

From Peter Weber’s ex crashing the premiere to some sloppy bikini censoring which sparked outrage, fans of The Bachelor can’t possibly predict what'S next on cards. Earlier this season, ABC released a teaser in which, Peter Weber can be seen ending his romantic journey, as he prepares to kneel down for the woman of his dreams, Madison Prewett. However, the host of the show, Chris Harrison chimes and unveils a shocking truth, which puts a hindrance on Peter’s path to romance.

As seen in the recent episodes of the show, Madison Prewett can be seen as Peter’s first choice of love. However, Peter’s 'Fantasy suite session' with the other contestants disturbs Madison Prewett, who had earlier made it clear in a promotional video, that she might find it difficult to move on Peter if he gets intimate with anybody else. As seen in one of the recent episodes of the show, Peter can be seen as being physically involved with a contestant.

However, Peter never thought that Madison had issued him an ultimatum on the show and revealed that he had asked Madison to be honest with him and share her heart out with him. As it turns out, Madison will be reportedly quitting the show, considering the recent turn of events and won’t be seen on the Rose Ceremony day. According to the popular blogger, Reality Steve, the duo might connect after the show ends.

