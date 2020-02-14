Bachelorette Party Ideas And Places Near India To Visit To Make Your Bestie Happy

A bachelorette is an important event for any person who is getting hitched. And movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Veere Di Wedding have set high expectations for the occasion. If you are having a bachelorette party or planning to do it for a friend, here are some of the top destinations to hit and party till wee hours.

Must-visit party destinations for a perfect Bachelorette

Phuket

Right from rafting and surfing to relaxing spas. Phuket is one such place for you to visit with your friends before you get hitched. They even have nightclubs you could visit Although Phuket is not a common destination for a bachelorette, you could preplan things and enjoy your trip.

Andaman and Nicobar

If you have a bigger budget and want to travel to an unknown destination with your gang. Andaman and Nicobar island is the best place to celebrate with your friends. If you are someone who wants to spend some quiet time with your girl gang, this beautiful island surrounded by water is the best go-to place.

Sri Lanka

Another island city you could visit for your bachelorette with your gang is Sri Lanka. With amazing seafood and other tourist spots, Sri Lanka surely has a lot to offer. Negombo is a must-visit place in Sri Lanka if you happen to visit here.

Bali

If you have been clearly inspired by the movie Veer Di Wedding, Bali is the best to go partying with your girl gang. With a number of places to enjoy beach parties and water sports adventures, a bachelorette party in Bali is a must before you hitch. Bali also has peaceful beaches and some other sports that will get your adrenaline rushing.

Koh-Phangan

Koh-Phangan is another party destination which is famous for its full moon parties on white-sand beaches with alcohol beverages offered till wee hours. This island in the south-east of Thailand is the perfect place to rejoice with your buddies and enjoy a few days of your freedom.

