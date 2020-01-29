Aditya Narayan And Other Popular Eligible Bachelors Who Are TV Show Hosts

Television has given the Indian acting industry many promising actors who have proven their excellence in acting, dancing, hosting and more. The TV stars are impeccably confident when it comes to carrying themselves in style, especially show hosts. Male show anchors charm the audiences with their sense of style, humour, spirit and more. Even with such diligence, many handsome show hosts are still eligible bachelors. Here is a list of some of the many hosts who are eligible bachelors-

Eligible Bachelors of the TV industry

Aditya Narayan

When talking about charming, handsome and talented show hosts who are also eligible bachelors, one can never forget Aditya Narayan. Recently the star was seen hosting Indian Idol 11 with his alluring hosting skills. The singer has been single for a long time and he is known for his wonderful voice.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi is known for his acting in many TV serials and his absolute hosting in Dance India Dance. Karan's personality is sweet and welcoming. With a vast number of female following, the star is surprisingly still single. Recent rumour of him finding his love of life stormed the internet. The rumours say that the actor is in love with Uditi Singh but no official confirmations have been made.

Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal is amongst the most hilarious hosts of all time. His lively way of handling the audience and the viewers and humorous approach towards presenting things, make him worthy of being at the top list of eligible bachelors. The actor, host and dancer has a huge fandom since the time he appeared on a reality show as a contestant. Now, he is going to be back on the silver screen alongside Vaun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and more with Street Dancer 3D.

