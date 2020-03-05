What Happened To Robert Brian Clark? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Him

Catfish is a reality series that revolves around the premise of exposing people who get catfished in online relationships. In December 2016, Brian Clark passed away at the age of 33. The contestant who appeared on the show was a fan favourite due to him being part of the Marines.

What happened to Robert Brian Clark from Catfish?

As reported by several entertainment portals, the contestant who appeared on the show suffered from the post-traumatic stress disorder. As per a news portal, Brian was riding a black Yamaha FZGR when he met with an accident. It was reported by the portal that the former contestant became airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The portal further added that Clark was ejected from the vehicle before it landed on its side. After that, Brian was struck by a passing car on the highway, the crash had occurred around 5 p.m. Clark had appeared on the season 2 of Catfish which aired in 2013.

Speaking about the show and Clark's stint, fans might recall a hopeful Jesse Bettiinger reaching out to the stars of the show Nev Schulman and Max Joseph. She insisted that she meet Clark in person after their three-year romance on Facebook.

When the meeting was arranged between the two, Jesse realised that all the pictures of Clark were legit. The duo immediately fell for one another following the three-year romance period. However, the couple decided to not pursue a relationship in real life despite their attraction, which was revealed in an August 2013 episode.

The news of Clark’s had death shocked everyone, including Jesse. She had taken to Facebook to share her condolences. She had written that she would never forget the good times they shared and ended by saying his struggle was finally over. The show also aired a special Robert Brian Clark obituary on a Wednesday night episode.

