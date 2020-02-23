Forest Officials Rescue Leopard And Puppy Trapped From 50-feet Deep Well In Maharashtra

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a puppy and a leopard that were rescued by the local forest depart from a well in Varche Tembhe village after spending seven hours inside it. Both the animals fell inside the well after the leopard chased the puppy for a hunt. According to the reports, despite a long duration of seven hours, the canine outside the well without any injuries. Locals in the area immediately informed the forest department who arrived at the spot and started the rescue operation. It took them around four hours to rescue the animals.

READ: Forest Officials Use Archimedes' Principle To Rescue Stranded Elephant, See Pics

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard & a puppy were rescued by forest dept from a well in Tembhe village of Nandurbar dist, in rescue op which lasted for around 4 hrs. They were trapped in the well for around 7 hrs after falling into it when the leopard chased the puppy to hunt. (21.02) pic.twitter.com/TLAWh0xk8i — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Forest officials rescue the animals

Through the video, the rescue officials can be seen lowering down a cage into the well using ropes. The big cat was successfully secured in the metal enclosure and taken away to the safety. In the video, the leopard is seen resting against a wall, and the dark brown puppy is seen lying at a short distance from the other animal, wagging its tail. The 1-minute 13-second video has managed to garner 7616 views with 180 likes and 44 comments at the time of publishing this story.

READ: 46000-year-old Well-preserved Bird Tricks Researchers Into Believing It Had Died Yesterday

God help all the animals 🙏 — 🚀 Man (@Sanki_Tanashah) February 23, 2020

Leopards have a fondness for #DogMeat but once it fell, the animal was too scared to finish the dog. — Jodhpur Lancers (@RRP_1984) February 23, 2020

Elephant rescued from well

Similarly, in a heartwarming incident, the forest officials in Jharkhand are being lauded for applying a scientific principle in real life to rescue a stranded elephant. The incident took place in the early hours of January 28 when the elephant accidentally fell into a well in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The incident occurred in Amliya toli village where the local villagers came across the distressed elephant and informed the forest department for help.

According to the reports, the forest officials immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the distressed elephant at around 7 am on Tuesday. The rescue operation lasted for three hours during which time officials pumped water into the well so the mammal could float up. The well was filled with water using three motorised pumps and a ramp dug out for the elephant to climb out.

READ: 'Innocently Funny': Elephants Eat Sugarcane From Truck, Netizens In Awe

READ: Video: Biker Almost Gets Hits By Elephant While Crossing Blocked Road

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.