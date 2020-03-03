The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kerala: Gold Rolls-Royce Cab Spotted, Netizens Shocked To See 'rarest Of The Rare Things'

What’s Viral

Kerala business tycoon in Kerala named Boby Chemmanur was going to use the luxury car as a taxi service at a resort for pick and drop service of the people.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kerala

A photo of a gold older-generation Roll-Royce Phantom with a taxi sticker on it and a yellow number plate carried on top of a truck has astonished the internet. Shared by a Twitter user named Sirish Chandran with a caption, 'this is real', the photo has been shot in the state of Kerala.

According to a user Gautham Govind, a business tycoon in Kerala named Boby Chemmanur was going to use the luxury car as a taxi service at a resort. The car was going to be used for pick and drop of the people that would stay in the Oxygen Resorts which was owned by Boby. One could stay in the resort for Rs 25,000 for 2 days and avail the luxury of being driven in the Rolls Royce. Another user named Radhakrishnan Chonat also explained the social media audience about the purpose of the royal car on twitter that costs about 9.5 crores in India.

Read: Ananya Panday, Other Bollywood Divas Share Their Love For 'Angrezi Medium', Watch Video

Read: Chrissy Teigen Gives An Icy Reply To A Fan Shaming Her For Posting Daughter Luna's Video

Social media users were lost for words

The social media users flooded the picture outpouring adorable reactions at the luxury car photo. Some expressed shock, while others opinions asking who uses Rolls Royce for a taxi. Some were even lost for words at the beauty of the gold-plated beast. Check out some of the reactions from the Twitter thread.

Read: When Dwayne Johnson Responded To A Fan Who Asked Him To Prom, Check The Videos

Read: When Stone Cold Steve Austin Shocked Donald Trump With A Stunner, Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
QUESTIONS ON CORONAVIRUS ANSWERED
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS
Delhi
COMPLAINT AGAINST AL JAZEERA
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Hardik Pandya
HARDIK PANDYA GOES BERSERK