Kerala: Gold Rolls-Royce Cab Spotted, Netizens Shocked To See 'rarest Of The Rare Things'

A photo of a gold older-generation Roll-Royce Phantom with a taxi sticker on it and a yellow number plate carried on top of a truck has astonished the internet. Shared by a Twitter user named Sirish Chandran with a caption, 'this is real', the photo has been shot in the state of Kerala.

This is real 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Qu6EvNjyIU — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) March 3, 2020

According to a user Gautham Govind, a business tycoon in Kerala named Boby Chemmanur was going to use the luxury car as a taxi service at a resort. The car was going to be used for pick and drop of the people that would stay in the Oxygen Resorts which was owned by Boby. One could stay in the resort for Rs 25,000 for 2 days and avail the luxury of being driven in the Rolls Royce. Another user named Radhakrishnan Chonat also explained the social media audience about the purpose of the royal car on twitter that costs about 9.5 crores in India.

Yes! So Mr.Bobby who is a businessman have bought this as a ride for tourists alongwith stay in his resort. He was saying all of this at 25K (2 days stay and ride in Rolls Royce). #kerala — gautham govind (@metalsaint) March 3, 2020

As per the owner, he got this RR through an auction and want to use it as a Taxi so that those who cannot otherwise afford an RR can experience it.



Any1 can rent this for 3 days by paying 25000/- and that would include 3 days stay in one of their resorts as well — Radhakrishnan Chonat (@RCxNair) March 3, 2020

Social media users were lost for words

The social media users flooded the picture outpouring adorable reactions at the luxury car photo. Some expressed shock, while others opinions asking who uses Rolls Royce for a taxi. Some were even lost for words at the beauty of the gold-plated beast. Check out some of the reactions from the Twitter thread.

Welcome to Kerala, India

where you see sights like a Gold #RollsRoyce #Taxi pic.twitter.com/Nkfl1Nd6Td — Tom (@caesarNme) March 2, 2020

😱😱😱 Where was this? — Human. (@BlabbingFingers) March 2, 2020

OMG !! That tagline on truck bumper !!🤣 — T O R Q U E 🇮🇳™ (@TorqueIndia) March 3, 2020

I am more curious about how they must have fitted the meter inside? Poor RR. — Soham (@SohamNatu) March 3, 2020

Dayum — Rocky Balboa (@vagabond_junkie) March 3, 2020

Gold plated Rolls Royce Taxi? 🤦‍♂️ — "Politicians R Turds" 🦁 Lion (@Loquacious_Lion) March 3, 2020

Rolls Royce Gold with Yellow number plate ! — ViswanathanM (@viswanathanchn) March 3, 2020

Rarest of rare things. — Nikhil Mantri (@NikhilBMantri) March 3, 2020

Really feel sorry for @RollsRoyceAsia @RollsRoyce brand. It has taken a beating after it produced a gold color car that too with a taxi plate. Really dont know the compulsion that they had to sell a car to be used as taxi. — Anindya Roychoudhury (@AnindyaRC_6775) March 3, 2020

