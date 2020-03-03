Why Did Edd China Leave 'Wheeler Dealers'? Here Are All The Answers To This Question

Edd China took to his official YouTube channel to announce his departure from his own show Wheelers Dealers which aired on Discovery Channel's Velocity Channel. The show which remade old and worn out vehicles and sold them for a profit is a popular one and followers of the show are at a loss of expressions. Many posted on their Instagram and Twitter asking Why did Edd China Leave Wheeler Dealers and what led him to make such a move?

Why did Edd China Leave Wheeler Dealers or what happened to Edd from Wheeler Dealers ?

To answer the question so as to What happened to Edd from Wheeler Dealers, he shared a four-minute video on his own YouTube channel. After a number of speculations that revolved around Edd China on Wheeler Dealers exit, he finally cleared the air. So Why did Edd China Leave Wheeler Dealers?

In the video, he speaks, “Yes I am afraid it is true and I am really sorry. After thirteen years of making Wheelers Dealers now I am leaving Wheelers dealers, “ said Edd China on his Wheeler Dealers journey. According to Edd China, “Wheeler Dealer is a great car show and had millions of viewers across the globe with only growing numbers.” Further, he added, “Making the show is no easy task and requires a dedicated number of people. Edd China on Wheeler Dealers starts said that they had started it in a niche channel in the UK. Michael Wood, Dan Allum and The Attaboy were the founders of the show.”He further expressed how the team grew after a number of episodes to go on till thirteen seasons. “It was exactly the worldwide popularity and sheer size of audience coupled with lack of brand endorsements and product placements within the show that the Discovery Channel and Velocity teams saw an opportunity to further exploitation of the brand," said Edd China on Wheelers Dealers. Edd China also added that the commission was taken over by the Velocity Team and Attaboy was replaced by Discovery Studios in California.

To be further clear on Why did Edd China Leave Wheeler Dealers, he added that Velocity team's first attempt was unsuccessful and as they stated that the remodelling process was too difficult to make at least in its current format. According to Edd China, the detailing job that Edd did in his workshops accumulated into more efforts and were the most difficult parts to do. Edd agreed on this, however, called it the USP and backbone of the show. However, reducing the substance and what goes into the making would bring the production cost down. According to Edd, this new direction was something he did not agree with and that is what happened to Edd from Wheeler Dealers. He disagreed as to the corners he was asked to cut would erode the integrity of his own work. He thanked everyone he worked with for the journey of 13 and above years. He said that it was a privilege to work in the show. He even asked the audiences to show love to Ant Anstead who will be hosting the show instead of him.

All the answers to the question, What happened to Edd from Wheeler Dealers ?

Mike Brewer on what happened to Edd from Wheeler Dealers?

Furthermore, there have been videos on Mike Brewer making rounds on the internet. He was questioned by onlookers on why did Edd China Leave Wheeler Dealers. To this, he said that “He did some very bad things and was not generous to Discovery Chanel. He was given a way out and he took it. After Edd China on Wheeler Dealers have ended the contract, he will be seen in new shows and projects.”

Watch the video on why did Edd China leave Wheeler Dealers?

Here is a promo with Edd China on Wheeler Dealers before his exit

