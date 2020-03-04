Why Did Spencer Reid Go To Jail? 'Criminal Minds' Story Explained

The season 15 of Criminal Minds came to a close on February 19, 2020. Though the show was still evidently loved by fans, the makers reportedly thought it will be best for them to pull the plug on the show. Besides this, the show featured a number of characters which were a pivotal part of the series. But one of them who evidently stood out was Spencer Reid. The character goes through a traumatic experience during the 12th season of the show which involves prison time. Read below to know why did Spencer Reid go to jail.

Why did Spencer Reid go to jail?

Dr Spencer Reid's character spends almost half of the season 12 of Criminal Minds in prison. The BAU agent gets framed for murder when he visits Mexico. It is shown to the audience in season 11 that Spencer's mother is suffering from Dementia.

Following that, in season 12 it is shown that Spencer's mother is then selected into a study on Alzheimer's which had visible signs of curing the disease. But due to unfortunate events, her mother is cut down from the study which disheartens Spencer and sets out himself to find his mother the proper help to ease her pain. Spencer Reid then travels to Mexico in order to import medicines that can help her disease to slow down.

But things go extremely bad when the body of Rosa is found in the same hotel where Spencer Reid was staying in. Rosa's real name is revealed to be Nadie Ramos and the Mexican authorities take Spencer Reid under custody for suspicion of drug distribution and the murder of Nadie Ramos. The season then follows the journey of Spencer Reid fighting to bring himself to justice.

