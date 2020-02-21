The Debate
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gubler Bids Adieu To Dr. Reid, Fans Say They're "crying Already"

Television News

Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler bid farewell to his iconic character - Dr. Spencer Reid with a post. This post sparked a massive emotional reaction.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
criminal minds

Criminal Minds’ Matthew Gray Gubler bid adieu to his famous character Dr. Spencer Reid recently. This post by Gubler got a tremendous amount of response online and many fans could not control their emotions and hence took to Twitter to thank the Criminal Minds star. Find out more details about Gubler’s post here and the reactions he received from the Criminal Minds fandom.

Gubler’s post makes 'Criminal Minds' fans emotional

Criminal Minds was one of the most impactful crime drama shows in pop culture. But unfortunately, the TV show bid farewell to the small screen as its series finale premiered on Wednesday. So ahead of the series finale, Matthew Gray Gubler took to Twitter and shared a tribute post for the show.

The Criminal Minds star posted a picture of the three props he has been carrying for the past 15 years every day to the sets. These props were all a part of Gubler playing his iconic Criminal Minds’ character Dr. Spencer Reid. The post received an emotional response from the Criminal Minds’ fandom. Many fans responded to Gubler’s tweet by thanking him for playing the iconic TV character. Take a look at the entire Twitter reaction here.

Image Courtesy: Matthew Gray Gubler Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
