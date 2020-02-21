Criminal Minds' Matthew Gubler Bids Adieu To Dr. Reid, Fans Say They're "crying Already"

Criminal Minds’ Matthew Gray Gubler bid adieu to his famous character Dr. Spencer Reid recently. This post by Gubler got a tremendous amount of response online and many fans could not control their emotions and hence took to Twitter to thank the Criminal Minds star. Find out more details about Gubler’s post here and the reactions he received from the Criminal Minds fandom.

Gubler’s post makes 'Criminal Minds' fans emotional

Criminal Minds was one of the most impactful crime drama shows in pop culture. But unfortunately, the TV show bid farewell to the small screen as its series finale premiered on Wednesday. So ahead of the series finale, Matthew Gray Gubler took to Twitter and shared a tribute post for the show.

The Criminal Minds star posted a picture of the three props he has been carrying for the past 15 years every day to the sets. These props were all a part of Gubler playing his iconic Criminal Minds’ character Dr. Spencer Reid. The post received an emotional response from the Criminal Minds’ fandom. Many fans responded to Gubler’s tweet by thanking him for playing the iconic TV character. Take a look at the entire Twitter reaction here.

i’ve carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years. after tonight i’ll just carry them in my heart where i will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crimefighter could ever have pic.twitter.com/outlIaMEfZ — matthew gray gubler (@GUBLERNATION) February 19, 2020

and spencer reid will always be in our hearts. i love you my friend. thank you so much for all these years and for giving your heart for this amazing character pic.twitter.com/0M1GyRewbA — 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖 (@reidsnation) February 19, 2020

thank you for being the perfect spencer reid. you never fail to amaze me whether it’s in front of or behind the camera and i can’t wait to see what big things you have in store 💜 — callie (@gublerkeery) February 19, 2020

Crying already 🙁 — Katherine Cain (@Katheri73214366) February 20, 2020

matthew i wasn’t prepared pic.twitter.com/XQGQy3EhVy — 🄻🄴🅇🄸 | danielle rose russell defender (@mysticxnola) February 19, 2020

this feels like an attack pic.twitter.com/pDoPlUFu4u — the milf whisperer is in denial (@gublerfilm) February 19, 2020

Image Courtesy: Matthew Gray Gubler Instagram

