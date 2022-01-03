Last Updated:

1883 Episode 4 Release Date & Time: When Will 1883’s Episode 4 Come Out?

As the fans enjoy the latest episodes of the 1883 tv series, they have been eagerly awaiting the release of the new episod3e of the show. Here are the details.

1883 episode 4 release date and time

Image: Instagram/@1883official


1883 is the recently released American drama series that has been creating a buzz among fans. As the first three episodes of the show have already been released, the fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of the 1883 episode 4. The series is the prequel to the 2018 Taylor Sheridan's drama series Yellowstone. Read further ahead to get all the details about when does 1883 episode 4 come out. 

When does 1883 episode 4 come out?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series went on-air on December 19, 2021, and follows the story of Yellowstone's Dutton who came to own the land that later became the Yellowstone Ranch. Earlier, the release date of the 1883 episode 4 was slated for 2 January 2022 but one of the cast members, LaMonica recently took to his Instagram handle and confirmed that the new episode of the show will be released on 9 January 2022 at 3 am ET. 

paramount plus

Image: Instagram/@lamonicagarrett

Where to watch 1883 episode 4 online & TV Channel?

For those who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the 1883 episode 4 to watch online and on tv channels, it will be a delight for them to learn that it will be available to watch on Paramount+ and Paramount Network with a 30-day free trial. The viewers can also use channel finders to get access to Paramount Network such as  Cox, WoW, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish. The fans can also enjoy watching the show online through streaming services such as Philo, Fubo TV and Sling.

1883 cast

The popular cast of the series include actors namely Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, Tim McGraw as James Dutton, Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, LaMonica Garrett as Thomas, Audie Rick as John Dutton Sr., Eric Nelsen as Ennis, James Landry Hébert as Wade, among others. 

Image: Instagram/@1883official

