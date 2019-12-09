3 Best Sherlock Scenes That Every Benedict Cumberbatch Fan Must Watch

Many filmmakers have tried to recreate Sherlock Holmes, one of the greatest characters of modern literature. The character has managed to sway our hearts away with his boyish charm and detective brilliance. BBC’s version of Sherlock Holmes gained even more popularity among the modern audience.

ALSO READ | Top 3 Benedict Cumberbatch Performances That You Must Check Out

The lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch aced the character. He even won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie in 2014 for the same. Here is a look at some of the most iconic scenes from the series:

Best scenes from BBC’s Sherlock

1. When Sherlock Holmes writes a love letter

Sherlock Holmes tried too hard to not let John Watson get married to Mary. However, Watson ends up saying ‘I Do’ with Holmes as his best man. The audience knew Sherlock to be a cold-hearted, ruthless individual but this particular scene sheds light on is the emotional side as well.

Sherlock starts the speech by saying, “John, I am a ridiculous man, redeemed only by the warmth and constancy of your friendship”. What people thought would be a narcissistic speech by Holmes, actually tuned out to be a letter of love and appreciation for Watson. By the end of the speech, almost everyone in the room gets emotional, and Watson hugs his best friend.

ALSO READ | Benedict Cumberbatch's Next To Be Based On A Real-life Spy Story? Know Details Here

2. Moriarty’s entrance

The iconic scene at the pool introduces Sherlock Holmes’ biggest enemy, Jim Moriarty. A classy dresser paired with a crazy mind like Holmes’, Moriarty starts to unfold from the same episode. The scene is so powerful that it shakes Sherlock also from within and lets everyone know that everything ahead is unpredictable.

ALSO READ | Benedict Cumberbatch And Wife Sophie Hunter Are Expecting Their Third Child!

3. Sherlock’s mind palace

In the third season of Sherlock Holmes, his worst fears are realised when Mary turns out to be someone else. She goes on to shoot Sherlock in his chest to keep him from revealing the truth to John Watson. The scene after he has been shot slips into a series of talks going on In Sherlock’s mind which he also calls as his Mind Palace. Benedict Cumberbatch has delivered top-notch acting in the scene. He even won an Emmy Award for his performance. The way the scene has been put together gives the audience a glance at what goes on in Sherlock’s mind while solving something.

ALSO READ | Benedict Cumberbatch Starrer 'The Current War' Gets November Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.