5 Movies Like 'Marriage Story' That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Scarlett Johannson and Adam Driver received high praise from critics for their performances this year in Netflix’s Marriage Story. The movie is already creating Oscar buzz. Marriage Story tells the story of a couple's coast-to-coast divorce. The movie received widespread critical acclaim for its story, direction, and performances. If you were moved by this film, here are some related movies that are also available on Netflix.

Eat Pray Love

Eat Pray Love is a compelling and heartwarming story. It involves Elizabeth Gilbert and depicts how her perfect world comes shattering down when she gets divorced. She then embarks on a journey across the world in an attempt to rediscover her true self. The story is special for her journey and how she redeems herself.

Diana

Diana is based on true events. After her divorce from Charles, the Prince of Wales, Princess Diana dates Dr. Hasnat Khan. After that, she gets involved with Dodi Al Fayed, an Egyptian national. But an unfortunate car accident kills Diana and Dodi.

The Last Summer

The Last Summer is a 2019 American romantic comedy film directed by William Bindley. It is a warm and love-filled story of High school graduates who wrestle with love and friendship during their final summer together before heading off to college. The film stars KJ Apa, Maia Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Halston Sage, and Tyler Posey in pivotal roles.

PS I Love You

P.S. I Love You is a 2007 American tragedy romance film directed by Richard LaGravenese. Holly Kennedy receives letters from her late husband that brings her hope, strength, and inspiration. It also makes her feel as if he is by her side all the time.

The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth is a rather energetic and mellow story. A high school student finds herself face-to-face with her long-term crush. She then signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival. It provides lots of teen appeal in this quirky romantic comedy.

