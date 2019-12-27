New Year 2020: Top 5 Netflix shows to binge-watch on New Year's Eve

New year's eve is around the corner and with that comes fun, excitement and lots of parties. But while many have booked their tickets to various events with hopes to welcome 2020 with a ball, going to a big bash may not feel like your vibe. With Netflix just a click away, one can now watch some great shows at home.

All you would need is a laptop, some food and a cozy atmosphere to start your Netflix marathon. Here are the top 5 Netflix shows to binge-watch for New Year 2020:

1) You

You has become extremely popular this holiday season. The show started back in 2018 with the first season and has now come up with its second season. The show is all about a young bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring female writer and is obsessed with her. The show is a captivating psychological thriller starring Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail in lead roles.

2) Peaky Blinders

This show has won many hearts and has been a super hit this year. The show takes the audience back in time during the year 1919 when trade and politics surrounded an edgy Tommy Shelby. The main character Tommy Shelby turns into the leader of the Shelby crime family and the show is all about his journey.

3) The Haunting of Hill House

This horror series is the perfect show to watch during the holiday season. The show revolves around a few children who end up missing. The show is gothic, scary and a roller coaster ride filled with fun. The show has one season out and one must watch this thriller. This Netflix show to binge-watch is perfect for the new year 2020.

4) Sugar Rush Christmas

This show is all about the holiday season. It revolves around a baking competition with a Christmas twist and the fun-filled time during the crucial eliminations. It is a must-watch show for all TV lovers.

5) Atypical

This one is for all those craving for some laughter during the holiday season. This show is a perfect Netflix show to binge-watch on new year's eve. It revolves around Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he needs to find a new girlfriend. This show is noted for its lighthearted, funny tone.

