Aahana Kumra Outfits That Have Been Shelling Out #FashionGoals To Fans

Aahana Kumra is a popular face in Bollywood. She came into the limelight for her role in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha. Her bold avatar in the film as Leela even won her several accolades and praises from all corners of the industry. Her role in Lipstick Under My Burkha even won her a Star Screen Awards nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

ALSO READ | Here's What Reel Life Priyanka Gandhi Aahana Kumra Has To Say On Criticisms Against 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

Since then, she has been a part of several films and web series. She was also seen in Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s The Accidental Prime Minister where she portrayed the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film. Aahana Kumra will be next seen in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera that also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

In addition to being a pro in the acting game, Aahana Kumra is also very popular on social media. The actor never ceases to amaze fans with her uber stylish avatars whenever she steps out. Aahana Kumra’s wardrobe will give some fashion inspiration this New Year.

ALSO READ | Cinema Should Be Democratic: Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra style file

Aahana Kumra is surely battling the cool winter in style. She donned this pink sweater on her recent visit to Punjab. The dark blue jeans and classic white sneakers are giving a refreshing vibe to the entire look.

Step out for your next brunch or casual outing in style with this look. Aahana Kumra wore this wide-leg printed denims recently. She paired the uber-cool pants with a red full-sleeve t-shirt and heels.

ALSO READ | Vaani Kapoor Pens Note Of Thanks As 'Shamshera' Shoot Wraps Up, Shares Pic

Aahana Kumra’s red lehenga is giving us all the wedding vibes this season. The blouse is the one that is taking away all the attention. The Ridhi Mehra lehenga has a flowy sleeved blouse with embroidered design.

Aahana Kumra has totally aced the polka-dotted fashion with this outfit. She donned this polka-dotted outfit recently. She decided to pair the look with strappy sandals and a fanny pack.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' To Clash With Beu Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' At Box Office?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.