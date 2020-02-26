Actor Kavita Kaushik Embarks On Mission To Civilise Trolls; Futility Makes Her Lose Cool

TV sitcom F.I.R fame Kavita Kaushik who played Chandramukhi Chautala came under the spotlight when she decided to respond to a troll with an abusive word, in an effort to civilise them. It all began when the actress came out in support of Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha by calling them 'brave'.

Reacting to this, a troll asked, 'Who are you?' and Kaushik responded by saying that she is someone who won't get insulted by an 'ignorant moron' and concluded it by using an abusive term. Later when someone requested her to not use abuses, she justified herself by saying it was just a 'mild' abuse and that didn't cause any riots in the country.

Post this, the actor received a nasty threat on Twitter. Replying to the same, Kaushik wrote 'Welcome to New India' where she was called 'aunty' by middle-aged men, and trolled by faceless profiles. On Wednesday when a user remarked that Kaushik abused as an 'audition for Anurag Kashyap film', she said, "Baalak ,mai police waale ki beti hu, bachpan mei tum park jaate thay, mai chowki jaati thi, gaaliyon ki toh tu pooch hi mat aisi aisi aati hai aur bol rahi hu type karte waqt ki tere gaaon mei kisi ne na sun hogi." [sic]

(In translation: Hey kid, I am a daughter of a policeman. You used to go to a park when you were small, I used to visit police station. Don't ask me about abuses because I know so many of them, and even giving some while typing this message — you must not have even heard them in your life.)

Kamaal hai yaar ! Gaali Sirf khaane ke liye hai kya hum ? Ek mild waala humne maar diya toh desh ki aan pe aa gayi kya ? Aisa toh nahi hua ki mere gaali dene se riots ho gaye desh mei while a vvip is visiting ? https://t.co/yHvVyunUIZ — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) February 25, 2020

