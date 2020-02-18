Twitter India Invites Responses Ahead Of Women's Day; Kavita Kaushik, Hansal Mehta Furious

Twitter has become one of the go-to platforms as far as news, current events and trends are concerned. With most of the celebrities being active on the microblogging website, even their fans and followers get the platform to interact directly with him. However, Twitter has also helped in the increase of online abuse of the stars, particularly the women.

READ: Netizen Questions Kamya Panjabi's Second Wedding; Receives Apt Reply From Kavita Kaushik

Be it sexist comments on their outfits or negative comments if they follow a contrary political ideology, the female celebrities are often at the receiving end of abuse. As Twitter India called to celebrate women ahead of Women’s Day to be held next month, celebrities like Kavita Kaushik and Hansal Mehta were furious for their lack of action against the hatred directed at women.

The Twitter India handle urged followers to express their views on Women’s Day and share the Indian women they admire.

READ: Why Is It In Bad Taste?: Hansal Mehta Defends Slamming Delhi Cops Over JNU With Condom Ad

Kavita Kaushik reacted with fury to the post, mocking them for wanting to celebrate women. The TV actor questioned why the platform had not taken action against those trolling students, actresses, journalists, activists or any woman over their profession, character, age, physicality. The FIR star urged Twitter to do the ‘basic blacklisting taught in school.’

READ: Hansal Mehta Honours Shahid Azmi On 10 Years Of His Assassination, Expresses Gratitude

Here’s the post

Hey @TwitterIndia you really wanna celebrate women ? then take action against those trolling students/actresses/journalists/ activists or any woman with an opinion by insulting their profession/character/age/physicality/etc, do the basic please blacklisting was taught in school! https://t.co/aN5N64PKZk — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) February 17, 2020

Hansal Mehta termed Twitter India’s post as ‘tokeism’, demanding that the platform stops online abuse of woman first.

Here’s the post

Stop the online abuse of women first. Then get into all this tokenism. https://t.co/YAIhq6uaDz — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2020

The National Award-winning director had earlier lashed out at Twitter over the abuse he was facing and their lack of action. He had even taken a break from the medium in between. Earlier, even Anurag Kashyap had quit the medium over online abuse.

READ: Hansal Mehta Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Says People Have 'woken Up And Do Not Need You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.