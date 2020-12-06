Actor Shirin Sewani Ties Knot With Udayan Sachan In A Court Marriage

TV actress Shirin Sewani who has featured in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 2 and Kavach 2 tied the knot with Udayan Sachan on Sunday after a two-month courtship. The actress opted for a court marriage with only immediate family in attendance due to the pandemic.

In an official statement, Shirin shared, "I know it feels a little sad that it's just a court marriage keeping the current situation in mind, but we will definitely celebrate with our near and dear once the situation betters. Right now I am just happy that I’m marrying this amazing guy and both of us are very excited to start our lives together."

When asked about how did she met him, Shirin said, "I met him at a friend’s birthday bash and the surprising fact is that we both were not going to attend the party but I guess we were meant to be there and meet each other. Like any other girl, I’ve always admired men in uniform and he’s a captain with Vistara. So, I’ve booked one for life."

Shirin continues, "What connects us is our similar approach towards life. We are different but yet quite similar. He’s so much fun. Moreover, with our diverse professions, we both needed someone who understands our complicated work patterns and routines and touchwood we both do that perfectly and only want to see each other shining. He literally flies and touches the sky and that is what makes go 'Girl, sky is our limit'. Us being together is definitely a plan of the universe. We didn't have to do much, we just clicked, like it was meant to be. Both of us are very excited to start our lives together and it's a Happy Ending to 2020."

Shivangi Joshi's 'Begusarai' to 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'; most popular shows of actor

Vrushika Mehta joins the cast of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'; all set to play Dr Riddhima

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.