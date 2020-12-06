Shivangi Joshi's 'Begusarai' To 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'; Most Popular Shows Of Actor

Shivangi Joshi is undeniably one of the most sought-after actors of Indian television industry who became a household name after essaying the role of Naira Goenka in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi kickstarted her career as an actor in 2013 by appearing in one of the episodes of Sony TV's Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. However, she later went on to star in several hit TV soap operas before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Thus, read to know about the shows that enhanced Shivangi Joshi's career in the Telly world.

List of Shivangi Joshi's TV shows

After marking her debut on the small screen by appearing in one the episodes of Parvarrish in 2013, Shivani Joshi bagged her breakthrough role in Zee TV's daily soap Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. The multi-starrer drama show also boasted of Helly Shah, Gautami Kapoor, Manav Gohil and Reem Sheikh alongside Shivangi. The Zee TV show aired from September 2013 to January 2014 and was dubbed in English as well for Zee World under the title Life Of Ami.

In the same year, the 25-year-old also featured on Colors TV's drama show titled Beintehaa as Aayat Malik, which aired on the channel from December 2013 to November 2014. Later, in 2015, Shivangi was roped in to play one of the lead characters in &TV's daily soap Begusarai, which also starred Shweta Tiwari, Sartaj Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh in the lead roles. The show aired a total of 346 episodes on &TV from March 2015 to June 2016 and proved to be one of the stepping stones in Shivangi's career.

Meanwhile, the actor also appeared in multiple episodic shows including Bindass channel's Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Love by Chance as well as Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. In 2016, Shivangi Joshi signed one of Star Plus' longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Mohsin Khan and has been a part of the show ever since then. The daily soap catapulted Shivangi's career in the television industry while it also brought her several accolades as Niara Goenka. Till date, the show is one of the fan favourites on Indian television.

