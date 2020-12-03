Vrushika Mehta Joins The Cast Of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'; All Set To Play Dr Riddhima

Actor Vrushika Mehta of Dil Dosti Dance fame recently joined the cast of the super hit television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor is seen portraying the character of Dr Riddhima, who will probably bring a new set of twists and turns in the existing storyline. The actor is quite elated about the role as she has never played a doctor onscreen. Vrushika Mehta revealed that it is a great feeling and she is already enjoying the experience of being in the show.

Vrushika Mehta in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

After having a successful run through Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galliyan and Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance, actor Vrushila Mehta is currently working on the fan-favourite show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor is playing Dr Riddhima, whose name has been triggering a lot of excitement amongst the fans of the show. It is being predicted that the character, who has already been introduced on the show, will bring a new dimension in the upcoming episodes, enhancing the drama.

Vrushika Mehta recently spoke about bagging the role in the popular drama series and how ecstatic she is about the achievement. She said that joining the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai comes with a great feeling. The actor is quite excited to see the new dimensions that will unfold with the introduction of her character.

Read 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Mohsin Shares A Pic Feat. Shivangi To Celebrate 'Kaira'

Also read 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' October 29 Spoiler: Kairav To Take Revenge On Krishna?

Speaking about her role in the serial, she said that she plays the character of Dr Riddhima who is a strong and independent woman with a very organized mannerism. There are a lot of layers to her personality, which is expected to be revealed slowly through the course of the show.

Vrushika further revealed that she has never portrayed the role of a doctor before and hence, she is very eager to experiment, learn and grow with this character. She expressed her gratitude towards director Rajan Shahi, for having faith in her. Vrushika said that she is enjoying playing the role and is hence, hopeful that the audiences will enjoy watching Dr Riddhima on screen as well.

Read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast's Shows To Watch After The Serial Goes Off-air

Also read 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' To Have 'Akshara' Back; Read Details To Know More

Image Courtesy: PR handout

With inputs from PR handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.