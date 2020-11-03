Aditya Narayan Announces Wedding With Actor Shweta Agarwal, Takes Break From Social Media

Udit Narayan's son and singer Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to announce that he is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. He further wrote that he is taking a break from social media to prepare for the wedding.

"We are getting married! ❤️I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December," Aditya wrote.

Aditya Narayan reacts to rumours about Neha Kakkar's wedding: 'No invitation received'

Aditya and Shweta met on the set of the 2010 horror film, "Shaapit". Aditya Narayan and Shweta were seen in the lead roles and the film had released in the year 2010. The film also starred Rahul Deb, Shubh Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in prominent roles.

Aditya Narayan shuts down bankruptcy rumours; says 'by God’s grace, this will not happen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.