Aditya Narayan Reacts To Rumours About Neha Kakkar's Wedding: 'No Invitation Received'

Neha Kakkar has been quite actively posting pictures with her beau Rohanpreet Singh and there has been a lot of speculations about the duo getting married soon. Recently, singer Aditya Narayan opened up about the rumours of Neha Kakkar’s wedding. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Narayan said that he has not received the so-called wedding invitation for Neha Kakkar’s wedding.

Aditya Narayan added that she met Rohanpreet Singh for the first time when they shot a video together that is a few weeks ago. He raised a question that if it is possible for someone to meet and marry in a month. Aditya Narayan mentioned that Neha is no giddy headed teenager. Talking about attending the wedding, Aditya Narayan said that he has not received any wedding invitation for Neha’s wedding so there is no question about him attending or not attending the ceremony.

Neha Kakkar treats fans with glimpses of her Roka ceremony

In the recent past, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a video of her Roka ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh. In the video, the two singers can be seen walking down the decked up venue while dancing on the dhol beats. The ceremony seems to be a private affair with just the presence of close family members who were seen escorting the duo to the stage. The two can be seen grooving on the beats of dhol as they hold hands and enjoy with each other.

Later in the video, the couple got on the stage, hugged each other, and danced along with the family. Neha Kakkar captioned the video informing that her new song Nehu Da Vyah would be releasing on October 21 and till then she wants to treat her fans and Nehru Preet lovers with the Roka ceremony clips. She also expressed her love for Rohanpreet Singh. At last, she concluded the post and wrote, “Thank you, Mrs. Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank you for throwing the best event.”

Rohanpreet Singh was the first one to shower love for Neha Kakkar in the comment section and wrote, “Neha Kakkar…Babuuuuuuuuuuu i love youuuuuuuuu soooooo much. Best day Best Moments. shukar aa mere rabb da.” Fans in a huge number sent in congratulatory wishes for the duo and also wished them a happy married life together. The duo is all set to feature together in their upcoming album, Nehu Da Vyah. The first poster of Nehu Da Vyah song featured Neha-Rohanpreet sitting hand in hand at a scenic destination. Neha covered her head with a dupatta, whereas, Singh sported a white kurta. In a brief caption, Neha Kakkar announced that the song will be dropped on October 21, 2020.

