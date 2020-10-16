Aditya Narayan Shuts Down Bankruptcy Rumours; Says 'by God’s Grace, This Will Not Happen'

Aditya Narayan recently grabbed the headlines as his interview where spoke about facing a financial crisis due to lockdown went viral on the internet. In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, singer Aditya Narayan rebuffed the news of facing financial crises as he said that the particular interview was taken a month and a half ago. He added that the reporter generally asked him about his piece of mind on offices being reopened and shooting being resumed amid pandemic.

Aditya Narayan refuses news about financial crisis during lockdown

Aditya Narayan further added that he said the same looking at the current scenario on how lockdown has affected livelihood and because of which, things are getting difficult for people. The singer further added that he generally mentioned that he has bought a new apartment before the lockdown so even after being a celebrity, he has to think about EMIs and if the pandemic extends for a longer period everybody has to suffer the same way. Aditya Narayan further clarified that he casually mentioned that he has already paid 5 lakhs for EMI and he is only left with an amount of eighteen thousand. The singer added that by this, he didn’t mean that he has gone bankrupt and has no money left with him. He asked how he can go moneyless after working for almost two decades.

Talking about how this news affected his life, Aditya Narayan shared that he wonders what his in-laws would be thinking. He added that he guesses he will receive more gifts at his wedding now. The singer also informed that he has been receiving so many calls asking if he needs any financial help. Aditya Narayan then addressed his fans and well-wishers and said that they should look back at the kind of work that he has done in his past years of career and calculate if at all he needs any financial help. He also mentioned that they shouldn’t worry about him.

Furthermore, Aditya Narayan said that by God’s grace, he won’t come to this kind of situation as he has a very simple lifestyle and knows when and how to spend money. He added that he is not a person who would show-off his assets like his house, cars, or even holidays. Therefore, people must be thinking so because they have not seen the financially successful side of him or the luxury he is living in, added the actor. He wrapped up the conversation by saying that he is genuinely touched by the way the people offered him help but he has enough and all he needs is blessings.

