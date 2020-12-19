Aditya Narayan On 'first Fight After Marriage' With Wife Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan, who is currently honeymooning in Kashmir with his wife Shweta Agarwal, opened up about their 'first fight' as a married couple in an interview. "We are as human as anyone else," Aditya said.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Aditya revealed that they have been a couple for a decade and even though they are similar in many ways, they are also 'polar opposites' in many. Describing themselves as 'non-confrontational people', Aditya further added that they both put their points across 'nicely' and they hold back if they feel 'a difference of opinion is leading to an argument'.

Aditya Narayan, who tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal on December 1 in a small ceremony, recently opened up about his hush-hush wedding amid the pandemic restrictions. During his interaction with SpotboyE, the singer revealed that the celebrations were the perfect amalgamation of what the two had thought off.

Elucidating further upon the same, the Indian Idol host told the entertainment portal that because of the coronavirus pandemic, they just managed to celebrate the festivities with the number of people they wanted to. The singer credited his cousins for putting in their hard work and pulling off each function with so many efforts. Aditya also credited his wife Shweta for her contribution towards organising everything on such short notice.

On the professional front, Aditya Narayan will be seen hosting the music reality show Indian Idol.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal pose for a honeymoon selfie in Kashmir

