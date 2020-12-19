Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Pose For A Honeymoon Selfie In Kashmir

Aditya Narayan recently took to Instagram to share a snippet of his honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal as they jetted off to Kashmir. The duo tied the knot on December 1 in the presence of close family and friends due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Fans were quick to react and bombarded the post with several comments and reactions. Take a look at Aditya Narayan's honeymoon photos below.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are all smiles in their honeymoon selfie

In the picture, Aditya and Shweta were all smiles as they posed for a selfie. The duo was seen spending some time at the Dal Lake in Kashmir. Shweta donned a pull-over cardigan and teamed it up with a pink beanie. On the other hand, Aditya donned a funky grey shirt and styled his look with a pair of sunglasses. The golden hour glow was captured on their faces as the couple posed for a selfie. Aditya penned a warm caption that read, "à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤, à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥‚à¤¨, à¤¶à¥à¤µà¥‡à¤¤à¤¾ à¤”à¤° à¤¶à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤–à¥‚à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¨à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤°à¤¾?". Which translates to, "Sunset, Relax, Shweta and Shikara Isn't it beautiful?". Take a look at Aditya Narayan's honeymoon photos below.

The singer's fans couldn't contain their excitement. They were quick to comment and react on the post. As soon as it was uploaded, they blasted the post with several comments and reactions. One of the fans wrote, "sooooooo cuteeeeee you both look", while another expressed, "OMG itni thand me". Some of the fans wrote, "Cutest Jodi No. 1", "Very very nice jodi", "Beautiful and cool love birds", "Best couple in the wold sir g", "You both deserve all the happiness", "You both...!! Saada Khushi Raho Aplog..". Have a look at some of the reactions below.

Fans react to Aditya and Shweta's honeymoon selfie

In Aditya's previous post, Shweta donned a baby pink sweatshirt and teamed it up with a dark pink beanie. On the other hand, Aditya opted for a simple look with his light grey sweater and a pair of sunglasses. He penned, "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia." Aditya Narayan's wedding took place on December 1 in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai.

