Aditya Singh Rajput Death: Police Say Matter Under Investigation, Autopsy Report Awaited

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead on Monday (May 22). There is no official word on the exact cause of the actor's death. However, Krishakant Upadhyay, DCP, Mumbai Police shared some details. He told ANI, "Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found in the washroom of his apartment. He was taken to his room with the help of a watchman and the actor's cook. He was later sent to a hospital. We are investigating this matter, we can only provide further details after verifying it with the medical reports." He added, "The Investigation is underway, let the postmortem happen. I have given you the primary information as per our investigation."

Aditya Singh Rajput, actor and entrepreneur, was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area. His body was sent for an autopsy, the report of which is still awaited. The Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official, as per a news agency.

More about Aditya Singh Rajput's death

As per PTI, the 32-year-old was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days, and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in the Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official said. The actor's maid noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.



Who was Aditya Singh Rajput?

Born in Uttarakhand, Aditya started his career as a child actor. Over the years, he became a familiar face on more than 125 advertisements and spots. He acted in films like Krantiveer, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Love and others. On the small screen, he was seen in shows like Cambala Investigation Agency, Splitsvilla season 9, Love, Aawaz-9 and Bad Boys. Also, he was a social media influencer and was reportedly associated with several agencies as a casting coordinator. He also owned a fashion label Pop Culture Hi-Street Fashion.