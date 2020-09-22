Akanksha Puri Calls Her Father 'thorough Soldier' After He Recovers From Stroke; Watch

Recently, television actor Akanksha Puri took to her Twitter handle to give fans an update about her father’s health, who recently underwent brain surgery after suffering a stroke. Akanksha Puri shared a video, which features the actor enquiring her father about his health post-surgery, to which he replies: “I am feeling very good, beta, I have recovered.” Take a look at the video:

Also Read | India Shames 'nation Bereft Of Milestones' Pakistan After Imran Doesn't Spare UN 75 Meet

Akanksha speaks about her father

My power, my strength, my superman, my father. A thorough soldier who fought through thick and thin with a smile. Thanking everyone for their warm wishes. He is a source of inspiration and positivity for me and for million others watching this video.#Love #gratitude #Blessings pic.twitter.com/2OaqfYE9wm — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) September 20, 2020

With the video shared, Akanksha Puri mentioned that her father is a thorough soldier, who has fought through thick and thin with a smile. Adding to the same, Akanksha Puri mentioned that he is a source of inspiration and positivity for her and for million others watching this video. More so, Akanksha also mentioned that her father is her ‘strength and superman’. Take a look at how fans reacted to the post:

Also Read | India Exposes 'Naya Pakistan' Sham At UNHRC; Lays Bare 'military-run Democracy' Atrocities

Fans react

Sir / Uncle Wishing you speedy recovery and many prayers for your health

Happy too see you as strong men — Naveen Gohar (@gohar_naveen) September 20, 2020

Happy to see uncle is fine now😍😍 Your father is strongest man of the world and you are too🤗🤗He is inspiration for many people's🙌♥️ Best Father and Best Daughter💖💖 — Shivani Gupta (@Shivani67069948) September 20, 2020

Sir is fighter , He was in police department in very senior post , He will be fine and ok , Our blessing with him . — sarvesh Kumar (@sarveshkumar20) September 20, 2020

Earlier this week, Akanksha Puri took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude towards all those who prayed for her father’s health. In her note, Akanksha thanked everyone for helping her cross all the hurdles in life and giving her the courage to face the best and the worst with a smile. Take a look at the post.

Also Read | India Shames 'nation Bereft Of Milestones' Pakistan After Imran Doesn't Spare UN 75 Meet

On professional front

Akanksha Puri is currently working in the much-acclaimed show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. In the show, Akanksha plays the role of Goddess Parvati. Starring Uzair, Akanksha Puri and Makhan Singh in the leading role, the show is based on the mythological premise of Lord Ganesha and how he was born after Lord Shankar reincarnated a human body with the head of an elephant.

Also Read | India Exposes 'Naya Pakistan' Sham At UNHRC; Lays Bare 'military-run Democracy' Atrocities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.