Alex Trebek's Final Five Episodes Of 'Jeopardy' Set To Air From This Week

Jeopardy lost its favourite and longtime host, Alex Trebek, last year in November 2020. However, if you are a fan or liked when he hosted the show, you can watch the last five episodes that feature Trebek starting Monday, January 4, 2021. Read along to know more about this.

Last five episodes of Jeopardy featuring Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek lost his battle to pancreatic cancer last year in November 2020 and the makers of the show are have planned to honour the beloved long-time host with a tribute in the last episode that will feature him. The last five episodes that feature Trebek will be airing starting Monday, January 4, 2021. The episode that will air on Friday, January 8, is his final episode and will feature a special tribute for Alex. The producer of Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement as per The New York Post, “a special tribute to the life and work of the man who captained America's Favorite Quiz Show with skill, style, and sophistication for 36+ years”.

These five episodes were initially slated to air in the last week of 2020 following Christmas, however, it was pushed back by the producers as they realized that the holidays might be a busy time for people to watch the episodes. Trebek had shared the news of his cancer-diagnosis in March of 2019, but he kept working and filmed for the episodes of the 2020-21 episodes, prior to his passing at the age of 80. Producers shared how late game show host didn’t realize that the final episodes of the season were in fact his last.

Reports in the New York Post also mentioned that the game show will continue to air new episodes from January 11, 2021. The episodes will be guest hosted with Ken Jennings, winner of USD 4,370,700 lifetime show directing them. There isn’t any final news about who will be hosting the game show from now on, although some of the considerations include Jennings, George Stephanopoulos, LeVar Burton, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Pat Sajak among others.

