South Africa's Home Season In Jeopardy, Both Sri Lanka And Australia Likely To Pull Out

South Africa's home season has been jeopardized after the series between Proteas and England was cancelled recently due to COVID-19 fears. The two teams were set to lock horns in the three-match ODI series, which was scheduled to start from December 4 at Boland Park, Paarl, while the last 2 ODIs were to take place in Cape Town.

ALSO READ | Pakistan vs South Africa 2021: South Africa to tour Pakistan after 14 years, Graeme Smith thanks PCB for hospitality

Sri Lanka, Australia likely to cancel Sout Africa tour

However, after an unnamed player from the South African camp, tested positive for the coronavirus, the 1st ODI was pushed back from its originally scheduled starting date of December 4, to Sunday, December 6. But on Sunday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that two members of England's touring party had returned with unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19 after the cancellation of the 1st ODI against England. Subsequently, the series between South Africa and England was cancelled and the announcement about the same was made by the ICC.

ALSO READ | South Africa vs England cancelled: Three-match ODI Series Called Off Due To COVID-19 Fears

Now, according to a recent report by ESPNcricinfo, the Sri Lankan team who are supposed to play a two-match Test series in South Africa starting December 20, are considering withdrawing from the tour or offering to host South Africa at home instead of going to South Africa. Sri Lanka Cricket is concerned about the safety of their players after England's withdrawal from the tour.

Moreover, they are hosting England in a Test match in Galle 10 days after their scheduled return from South Africa, which is why they can't risk the home series as it has already been postponed once. If they do so, they will take a serious hit financially. The Sri Lankan cricket's medical staff is set to speak to the ECB's medical staff to know in-depth about the nature of CSA's protocols. If SLC medical staff is content with CSA's arrangements and protocols, the tour is likely to go ahead as scheduled.

ALSO READ | South Africa vs England cancelled: England camp cleared of virus and free to leave South Africa

Another report by ESPNcricinfo states that Australia's scheduled Test series in South Africa next year may move to Perth because of the COVID-19 issues. South Africa and Australia are set to lock horns in three Tests in February-March. The series is a crucial one and will play an integral role in determining the finalists of the World Tests Championship Final in England. But with England cancelling their tour, doubts have arisen over SA vs AUS 2021 series. Perth is being considered as the ideal venue for the series since it has similar playing conditions to South Africa and also geographically, in the same zone, which means its timings will be ideal for Proteas viewers to watch.

South Africa are scheduled to host Sri Lanka and Australia later in the summer but after England's withdrawal, they cannot afford any more cancellations because it will cost them a great deal financially, as broadcasters could take a massive hit apart from the board's revenues itself.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Will Parthiv Patel play at the IPL 2021? Stumper gives BIG update on future in competition

SOURCE: CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.