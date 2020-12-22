After Alex Trebek's Death, Team Jeopardy! 'in A Fog', Says Announcer Johnny Gilbert

Almost two months after the passing of late Alex Trebek, the team of the television game show Jeopardy! are still 'in a fog', expressed announcer Johnny Gilbert in a recent interview with People Magazine. The 96-year-old has been the voice of Jeopardy! ever since the television game show was relaunched in 1984 with the late Canadian-American television personality as its host. For the unversed, 80-year-old Alex Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020, and his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! announcer Johnny Gilbert pays touching tribute to late Alex Trebek

The game show host Alex Trebek's death on November 8 came across as a shock for not only his peers in the television industry but also to millions of Jeopardy! fans. Recently, in an interview with People, Jeopardy! announcer Johnny Gilbert paid an emotional tribute to Alex and expressed that the latter's demise has left a profound effect on not just him, but the entire production team of the American quiz TV show. Talking about his Jeopardy! co-star, Johnny sated that he remembers him as a charismatic TV personality and defined him as a 'very intelligent' and 'very introspective' man.

Elaborating more about the Reach for the Top star, Johnny revealed that he was not usually a 'big-smiley-face emcee'. He continued saying Alex was usually quiet and used to listen to everyone on the set. He also added saying the late legend was an avid reader and had travelled a lot too. Furthermore, he also recalled that the Jeopardy! host used to solve crossword puzzles for keeping his mind active.

According to Johnny Gilbert, Alex always advised and encouraged the youth to gain as much knowledge as possible as he stated that Alex used to always tell youngsters in the audience to read and learn because that's the only way to succeed. Later, talking about the void post-Alex Trebek's death, Johnny expressed saying a part of him left when Alex left this world. He concluded saying all the information that Alex gave out on Jeopardy!, apart from what the show actually was all about, was in his mind.

