ALT Balaji's Romantic Shows To Binge Watch; From Broken But Beautiful To Fittrat

The world has seen a sudden boom with web content being in high demand. One such OTT platform that has observed a gradual boom over the years is television czarina Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji. It is a part of her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Here are a few romantic web series that you can binge-watch on ALT Balaji.

ALT Balaji Shows

ALSO READ| Virgin Bhasskar Cast: Anant Joshi's Co-stars In The Upcoming Web Series

Puncch Beat

Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, the romantic drama stars Harshita Gaur, Priyank Sharma, Khushi Joshi, and Siddharth Sarma in lead roles. You can expect a classic high society high school drama vibe this web series. Puncch Beat encompasses the life of students, their love life and competitions. Priyank Sharma, who is already a known name among the audience after his stint in Bigg Boss, has also featured on the show.

ALSO READ| Gehana Vasisth's Miss Asia Bikini Win And Life Before Gandi Baat

Broken But Beautiful

Broken But Beautiful is Veer and Sameera's story and how they move on with their lives after suffering a heartbreak. The show beautifully intertwines the thought processes and hesitations that a person goes through after they have lost their loved one. The show stars Pooja Bhamrrah, Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, and Jitin Gulati in pivotal roles. The show's second season has recently started with new entries Gaurav Arora and Anuja Joshi as the respective love interest of the leads.

Fittrat

Krystle D'Souza entered into the web series business with ALT Balaji's show titled Fittrat. She will be seen opposite Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal on the show. The trailer of the show has been garnering a positive response being directed by Santosh Singh. The plot revolves around a young woman who aspires for a lavish lifestyle and thus wishes to get married to a rich man. But the future has some unexpected turns for Tarini Bisht (Krystle D'Souza's character) which is an interesting angle made perfectly for the Indian audience.

ALSO READ| Vikrant Massey Announces Season 2 Of Broken But Beautiful, See Post

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Both Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamna Sharif made a comeback on the TV screens, with Aamna entering as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Rajeev Khandelwal entering into the web series game with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The plot revolves around two ex-lovers, Nitya, who is head chef and Vikram, who is a Michelin Star chef crossing their paths after a break of 8 years. The cast includes television's dearest bahu Divyanka Tripathi and 90s heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal paired opposite each other in this sweet, spicy show.

Virgin Bhasskar

Two of the popular streaming media platforms- ALT Balaji and ZEE5 have come up with yet another interesting and comedy web series titled Virgin Bhasskar. According to reports, the story of the web series chronicles around the life of Bhaskar who lives in Allahabad to prepare for his exam. Amidst his preparation, he leaves his exams to become an adult novelist. The trailer of the web series received 2.4 million views within a week of its release as the show takes on a quirky and interesting angle on a classic romantic sitcom.

ALSO READ| Broken But Beautiful Season 2: Vikrant Massey Unveils The First Song Teri Hogaiyaan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.