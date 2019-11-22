Gehana Vasisth's Miss Asia Bikini Win And Life Before Gandi Baat

Gehana Vasisth, the actor from the ALT Balaji show Gandi Baat, recently suffered a cardiac arrest after she fell unconscious on set. The actor has been declared to be in serious condition. The actor has been a part of the series Gandi Baat.

Who is Gehana Vasisth?

Gehana Vasisth featured in the third season of the series Gandi Baat. The show revolves around the theme of erotic fiction and stories. Gehana was a part of the fourth episode of the season. The episode's name is Honeymoon On Wheels. Gehana is playing the role of Swat in the episode.

Before being a part of this famous web series, Gehana has also done roles on television. She was a part of the famous television show Behenein on Star Plus. She also appeared in the role of a VJ in a show on MTV India named True Life. Gehana has also played the role of an anchor for the Cricket World Cup of the year 2015. She was a part of a news channel programme during the World Cup with Yograj Singh and Atul Wassan. Her first movie is called Filmy Duniya.

Gehana Vasisth has also reportedly won the Miss Asia Bikini contest in 2012. There was an online contest about the selection of the best Bikini models. Gehana had reportedly won the contest with the highest number of votes.

