ALT Balaji: Brilliant Shows On Ekta Kapoor's OTT Platform That Will Blow Your Mind

With a sudden boom in the OTT viewership in India, web series have become the new 'serials' that people binge-watch in their pastime. Shows like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Little Things, Notebook, Broken but Beautiful are few of the most famous web series that have garnered a huge fan following and appreciation from the audience due to its content-rich show format and its relatability to the audience. One such producer, who is known as the television czarina with her production house Balaji Telefilms reigning on television since 1995 has recently spread out her creative branches in the digital arena through a streaming platform called ALT Balaji which also turned out to be successful. Here are some of the must-watch brilliant web series that one must watch in their lifetime.

Bose: Dead or Alive

Bose is termed as a historical drama starring Rajkumar Rao as Subhash Chandra Bose. The series aims to capture the mysterious disappearance of Bose who was India's real-life braveheart hero. As one might expect, the series has received many awards and accolades and is directed by Pulkit who makes sure to give his audience a gripping screenplay and make them binge-watch the journey of Bose while showcasing some unknown facts.

The Test Case

The highlight of this patriotic web series is three things - Nimrat Kaur, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Patriotism. Nimrat Kaur who is known for doing substantial work on the silver screen and choosing heavy content-driven screenplay fits perfectly as the only woman entering into the combat role in the Indian Army. The show focuses on will power, confidence, and endurance and the possibilities and challenges a woman may face if such test cases are actually introduced in the Indian army.

Apharan

The audience who liked Sacred Games and Mirzapur may find Apharan to have all the right ingredients that make for a proper dark, grungy, rugged, and gritty cinematic experience. One may not have known that Apharan is one of the most popular shows on ALT Balaji and features Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, and Nidhi Singh who are known for doing similar types of cinema on the big screens. The show captures the essence of the real and raw suspense and thriller dramas.

