'Altered Carbon' Season 2 Trailer Pumps Up Fans As Anthony Mackie Plays Takeshi Kovacs

Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk web television series created by Laeta Kalogridis. It is based on Richard K.Morgan’s novel of the same name. The first season was released in 2018 and gained positive reviews. Now the trailer of the second season is out and has Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs.

Also Read | Will Yun Lee To Return For Netflix Sci-fi Series 'Altered Carbon' Second Season

Altered Carbon season 2 trailer reactions

#AlteredCarbon2 trailer has me puuuuuumped!



Bring it on, Anthony Mackie! — Kevin Sole (@Kevin_Sole) February 4, 2020

Yes! So excited for #AlteredCarbon2! This trailer is great. One of the best sci-fi shows on #Netflix. If you haven't seen season 1, you really need to. Anthony Mackie looks awesome in this trailer for season 2!https://t.co/BuFcQzdIEU — Matthew Kadish (@MatthewKadish) February 11, 2020

After a two-year hiatus, Altered Carbon is finally back. https://t.co/Wk0IcDca4u — Nerdist (@nerdist) February 11, 2020

Not sure why I waited so long, but Altered Carbon was incredible AND season 2 starts in a couple weeks — Nick Schmiedicker (@nschmiedicker) February 9, 2020

Also Read | Altered Carbon, To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2; New Netflix Shows In February 2020

The season gets better & better as it goes along with some shocking revelations towards the end. I’d definitely give it another try. I love cyberpunk so this was in my wheelhouse. — Glenn ReDavid 陳格伦 (@brigantine72) February 11, 2020

It will be weird to go from Joel Kinnaman to Anthony Mackie but hopefully the story and visuals will still be at high level. — kayfabe baz (@Beechbone) February 11, 2020

Interesting start. Exciting trailer. Talented and sympathetic actor. — Anna Voytenko (@AnnaVoytenko3) February 11, 2020

Also Read | Netflix Reveals A List Of Shows & Films It Removed Due To Government Requests

Oh Yes!! @AnthonyMackie is the man, damn!! Now, I just might have to invest in Netflix!! 😳😃 — Susan Wilson (@snwilson09) February 11, 2020

The trailer is great!!! The only sad thing is that the story covers the 3rd and final novel.... — Maurice Kim (@Moric_Kim) February 11, 2020

Altered Carbon season 2 trailer

In a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, must solve a murder. Joel Kinnaman was seen as Kovacs in the first season. Now, Anthony Mackie will serve as a new host body for Kovacs in season 2. Altered Carbon 2 will stream on Netflix from February 27, 2020.

Also Read | The Witcher's Complicated Map Explained; Here's How To Decode The Fantasy Netflix Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.