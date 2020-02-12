The Debate
'Altered Carbon' Season 2 Trailer Pumps Up Fans As Anthony Mackie Plays Takeshi Kovacs

Television News

Altered Carbon season 2 trailer is out. Anthony Mackie will be seen as the new host for Takeshi Kovacs in the new season. Read to know what fan says and more

ALTERED CARBON season 2

Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk web television series created by Laeta Kalogridis. It is based on Richard K.Morgan’s novel of the same name. The first season was released in 2018 and gained positive reviews. Now the trailer of the second season is out and has Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs. 

Also Read | Will Yun Lee To Return For Netflix Sci-fi Series 'Altered Carbon' Second Season

Altered Carbon season 2 trailer reactions

Also Read | Altered Carbon, To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2; New Netflix Shows In February 2020

Also Read | Netflix Reveals A List Of Shows & Films It Removed Due To Government Requests

 

Altered Carbon season 2 trailer

In a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, must solve a murder. Joel Kinnaman was seen as Kovacs in the first season. Now, Anthony Mackie will serve as a new host body for Kovacs in season 2. Altered Carbon 2 will stream on Netflix from February 27, 2020.

Also Read | The Witcher's Complicated Map Explained; Here's How To Decode The Fantasy Netflix Series

 

 

