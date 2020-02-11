Netflix Reveals A List Of Shows & Films It Removed Due To Government Requests

Netflix is among the most popular streaming facilities available in the internet world today. The platform allows users to browse through a plethora of content to watch. Recently Netflix released its 2019 Environmental Social Governance report.

The report even had a list of shows that were taken down from its platform due to requests from the governments of various countries across the world. In the report, Netflix has mentioned that the move aims to increase the transparency of the platform on society.

Here is a complete list of shows that were taken down by Netflix:

1. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

The Saudi Arabia episode on Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj received a lot of attention from the media and fans due to its controversial content. The episode criticised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, the Saudi Communication and Information Technology Commission requested the episode to be taken down from Netflix’s platform for the country.

2. Full Metal Jacket

Oscar-nominated Full Metal Jacket was set in the time of the Vietnam War. It focused primarily on the US government's involvement in the war. However, in 2017, Netflix received a written demand from the Vietnamese Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information to remove the film from the country's streaming platform.

3. Cooking on High, The Legend of 420 and Disjointed

The Singapore Government topped the list with almost five major titles taken down from the country’s streaming platform. Netflix received the request in 2018 from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority. According to the report, the titles glorified the use of drugs that are illegal in the country.

4. Night of the Living Dead

In 2017, the German Commission for Youth Protection requested Netflix to pull down the classic zombie flick. A previous version of the film was already banned in the country.

5. The Last Temptation of Christ and The Last Hangover

The Singapore government requested Netflix to take these films down. The Last Temptation of Christ was taken down almost two decades after its release and Netflix had to oblige because it was banned even when it was released for the first time. Both the religious films were taken down from the country’s streaming platform last year.

6. The Bridge

Netflix removed the film, The Bridge from its service platform in New Zealand in 2015. The company received a written demand from the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body. The demand mentioned that the move is taken because the film is "objectionable" in the country.

