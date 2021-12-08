Aly Goni Says Big Fan Of Katrina, While Jasmin Cheers For Vicky Ahead Of Their Wedding

As Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted in full pomp and show at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, stars who are not attending the wedding have expressed their love for the couple. Actors Aly Goni who was papped at the airport with his best friend Jasmin Bhasin expressed their fondness for the two stars and revealed how much they admired the two versatile actors.

Aly and Jasmin whose relationship fuelled during their stint in Bigg Boss 14, was recently spotted outside the airport. Aly donned a sweatshirt with trousers while Jasmin looked uber cool in casuals as they hugged each other and interacted with the paparazzi. Viral Bhayani shared a video that showed the paps asking Aly abou6t Vicky-Katrina’s wedding to which Aly said, “I am a great fan of Katrina and I wish them luck.’ Soon after this, Jasmin who is known for her bubbly nature said, “And I am a great fan of Vicky Kaushal” while laughing. Soon after this, the two stars waved back at the paparazzi and drove away in their separate cars.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina celebrated their Haldi ceremony on Tuesday, December 7, and Republic Media Network accessed some exclusive details from the ceremony. Several Punjabi artists from Delhi were called to play Dhol in the ceremony and told Republic that they were asked to stay for one more day. It was revealed that the bride-to-be danced fiercely on the tunes of Dhol, while groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal also danced tremendously on Punjabi tunes and Dhol.

In a conversation with Republic, the artists also stated they were asked to stay back for one more day to play Dhol at today's sangeet event. The nuptials are slated to take place tomorrow, December 9. There is a women's sangeet event planned for Wednesday, and the performers, who have been called from Delhi, have been asked to stay on for another day. The venue was decked up beautifully in golden and yellow lights.

The couple has also invited several other celebrities from the industry including Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

