KBC 11: When Amitabh Bachchan, Superstar Of Bollywood, Asked THIS Person For An Autograph

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the oldest game shows in the Indian television which is hosted by the superstar of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan. KBC has successfully made its way up to 11 seasons. It has also received good word of mouth and viewership in the country which has made it very popular among the viewers over the last few years. It is considered as a great platform for citizens from all over the country. All the qualifying participants are asked multiple questions on the show for which they receive cash prizes. The level of difficulty keeps on increasing concerning the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly.

When Amitabh Bachchan asked for an autograph

KBC is also well-known for inviting achievers as contestants from every walk of life. The latest female achiever to be the part of the show was none other than Sudha Murty. She is the chairperson of Infosys. Sudha Murty was seen recalling her initial stage of making her career. Sudha Murty explained how she got her first job in Telco. She shared that in the year 1974 while she was in the final year of M.Tech she came across a notice which stated the organisation Telco requires young and bright engineers at a salary of Rs 1500. At that time 1500 was a huge amount according to her. The notice at the bottom stated that lady students should not apply. She mentioned that she got agitated and sent a postcard to them. After which she was called for an interview in Pune and she became the female engineer who got accepted in Telco.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was mesmerised. He was motivated and inspired after listening to the story of Sudha Murty. He expressed his gratitude towards her by getting up from his chair and asked her for her autograph. Amitabh Bachchan was so touched by her story that he even touched Sudha Murty’s feet.

