KBC 11 Written Update Of Ep. 69: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes His Fan Girl With All Zest

Television News

KBC 11 is unarguably one of the most loved shows of Indian television. Here is the written episode of Episode 69. Read to know more about the episode

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
kbc 11

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC 11) is reportedly one of the most watch television shows on Indian Television. The 11th season of the game show is hosted by Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The popular game show, KBC 11, is telecasted on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs. Here is all you need to know about KBC 11 November 21, 2019's episode. 

KBC 11 Written Updates for November 21, 2019

Yesterday's episode started with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the rollover contestant Ankita Kaul Ahlawat, who is an author. Big B started the game with a little chat understanding the background and hobbies of Ankita. Reportedly, Ankita's father-in-law and husband inculcated the habit of reading current affairs, which helped her secure a position in KBC 11. Unfortunately, Ankita had to quit the game on the eighth question, as she had exhausted all her lifelines. Ankita won Rs. 1,60,000.

After Ankita quit, Amitabh took the game forward with other contestants. He asked them a 'Fastest finger first', based on the organs of the human body. Defeating all other contestants, Sangeeta Chowdhury, won the 'Fastest finger first' and secured the opportunity to play. Before starting the game with Sangeeta, Big B showcased a short video encapsulating Sangeeta's daily life back in Malda, West Bengal. In the clip, Sangeeta revealed she learned Hindi watching Amitabh's films. To which, a flattered Amitabh thanked her and discussed films with her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on

What to expect from KBC 11's Friday episode

Before Sangeeta Chowdhury could begin her game, the hooter rang, indicating the episode's end. In the episode, one can expect a fun chat between Amitabh Bachchan and Sangeeta Chowdhury. The duo will be seen discussing South Indian films and much more. 

Published:
