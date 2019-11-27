Amitabh Bachchan's Tribute To 26/11 Bravehearts Leaves Abhishek, Aishwarya Speechless

Amitabh Bachchan recently put up a performance at an event organised to pay homage to the martyrs of 26/11 attacks, which left Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai speechless. A number of Bollywood celebrities came together on 26 November 2019 as it has been 11 years since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Political dignitaries including the Union Minister of Defence were present at the event. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, and Ayushmann Khurrana were also a part of the event. The tribute event was pulled off at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. A number of performances were put up to honour the bravehearts who lost their lives in the incident.

Amitabh Bachchan’s tribute:

Amitabh Bachchan put up a tribute performance for the people who lost their lives. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who were present among the spectators, were left speechless after the performance was done. Abhishek Bachchan posted about the performance on his official Instagram account. In the caption, he spoke about how wonderful the show was and how Amitabh Bachchan's performance left him struggling for words.

Amitabh Bachchan’s performance was loved by the audience as it left an overwhelming feeling in them. Shweta Bachchan Nanda had also put up a snap of the event on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, The Gateway of India can be seen covered in blue colour with 26/11 written on it. Have a look at the picture here.

Union Minister for Defence @rajnathsingh, Union Minister for Road & Transport @nitin_gadkari , Shahenshah Of Bollywoof @SrBachchan Sir at Indian Express 26/11 event today https://t.co/Aa3bjB8iVy pic.twitter.com/oyIyrLOWr7 — EF❤️Ashok Mistry™️ (@ashokmistry4545) November 26, 2019

Read Amitabh Bachchan Performs At The 26/11 Martyrs Tribute Event

Also read Chennaiyin FC Co-owner Abhishek Bachchan Went Berserk After Team's Dramatic Win Over Hyd

Amitabh Bachchan had also retweeted a few pictures of Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poems, which were posted by a netizen. He had also posted about brave hero Tukaram Omble, who had captured Ajmal Kasab alive. He expressed his respect and honour for the martyr.

Salute to our Real Heroes, who laid down their lives for our safety. We will Never Forget your sacrifice. #MumbaiTerrorAttack 26/11 #StoriesOfStrength @SrBachchan at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.



Watch it LIVE Today at 5 pm, Poem By Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji 🙏 Naman 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VxWibkoYDv — Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) November 26, 2019

salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour .. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/aAHAxB1epl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 26, 2019

Read Abhishek Bachchan To Star In 'Bob Biswas' - Here Are The Details Of The Movie

Also read Did Akshay Kumar Hint At Abhishek Bachchan Being A Part Of Housefull 5?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.