Priyanka Chopra Jonas Tells How Her Every Shoot Is 'Unfinished' Without A Special Member

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a video giving a glimpse of the photoshoot she did for the cover of her memoir Unfinished. In the video, the actor is seen posing for the camera while the photographer captures her in front of a black and white backdrop. There are also shots of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' makeup touch-ups amid a shoot. The actor is also seen posing with her dog Diana and cuddling with her in front of the camera for candid pictures.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spotted glammed up in a black midi dress that is complemented with ruffled sleeves. Her look is completed with minimal accessories and makeup. For her hair, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a messy bun. She completed her look with black mules. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “Every shoot is #Unfinished unless @diariesofdiana makes an appearance. ðŸ¶â¤ï¸ #BTS #Unfinished #covershoot ”. Fans in huge number complimented Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video by dropping several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares glimpses of 'Unfinished'; says 'This is my story'

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra elated after her memoir becomes best-selling book within 12 hours

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been quite actively promoting her memoir Unfinished. The actor recently unveiled the cover of her memoir. The cover page features a closeup of Priyanka with the tattoo visible on her hand along with the title written at the bottom. In a series of posts on Instagram, she wrote a beautiful note about how she started with her book and what all one can expect to find inside it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has a deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life..."

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth has the sweetest birthday wish for rumoured GF Neelam

In another post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video that was a boomerang of her turning the pages of her memoir. She shared the video with the caption, "My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required... #unfinished".

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra showers wishes on brother Siddharth's rumoured girlfriend Neelam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.