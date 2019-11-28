Anita Hassanandani And Divyanka Tripathi's 'chicken' Connection

Television actor Anita Hassanandani has taken a break from her work for a while but she keeps her fans engaging with her social media posts. Apart from pictures she also posts short-video clips to entertain the audience and fans. Her latest Instagram post is a Tik-Tok video, in which she is lip-synching the dialogue of a famous Delhi-based influencer Kusha Kapila. The dialogue recited in the video establishes a chicken connection between Anita and her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi.

The Shagun actor is seen wearing a pastel-coloured crochet bodycon dress while shooting this fun-video. In the video, she is seen asking for butter chicken. She captioned the video and wrote, "Mood: ButterChicken ButterNaaan with DIETCoke!

Put ur hands up if you drink Diet Coke with butter loaded khannaaaa". Watch the video below and know about the chicken connection of Yeh Hai Mohhabattein co-actor:

Interestingly, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya marked her digital debut in September on ALT Balaji and Zee5 Premiere original series. The series is titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The web-series also stars Bollywood actor Rajiv Khandelwal. In the Pradeep Sarkar directorial series, she essayed the lead character of a chef.

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani was last seen participating in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. She impressed and flaunted her moves with husband Rohit Reddy. After completing the show, the couple took a break and enjoyed a mini-vacation in Goa for a week. Their pictures from the holiday sent fans into a frenzy. Whereas, Divyanka has resumed her shooting schedule for YHM with actor Karan Patel.

