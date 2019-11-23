Anita Hassanandani Calls Karan Patel "family" In Her Post Dedicated To His Birthday

Anita Hassanandani and Karan Patel, who played the characters of Shagun and Raman in the popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, have gained tremendous love from the audiences through their work. Although their on-screen equation has changed several times, they share a great bond of friendship in real life. Time and again they have given major BFF goals to their fans and followers.

Karan Patel is celebrating his 36th birthday today i.e. on November 23, 2019. On the occasion of his birthday, Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram to wish her co-star. Her birthday wish has given their fans major BFF goals once again. According to Anita’s caption, Karan Patel is not only her friend but has become a part of her family now. Anita Hassanandani shared a series of pictures in her post. In the first picture, Anita and Karan are seen smiling, where Anita can be wearing an off-white outfit while Karan Patel is wearing a suit. In the next picture, we can see both of them with each other’s real-life partners. Anita Hassanandani is seen hugging her husband Rohit Reddy and Karan Patel is hugging his wife Ankita Patel. In the last picture, both are smiling again. The series of pictures shared by her are much-loved by their fans and followers.

About the television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is an Indian drama television series that aired on December 3, 2013 on StarPlus. The show is created by Ekta Kapoor and is produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The plot of the series is loosely based on the novel Custody written by Manju Kapur. The story of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein follows the love story of a Tamil dentist Dr. Ishita Iyer and Punjabi CEO Raman Bhalla.

