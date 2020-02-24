Naagin 4 February 22 And 23 Written Updates: Vish Becomes Brrinda And Tries To Kill Dev

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. Take a look at the written weekend update for February 22 and 23 episodes.

Naagin 4 written update- February 22, 2020

The latest episode started with the Parekh family enjoying the reception party of Brinda and Dev. Brinda who was out searching for her mother reached the party. Dev told her that she was late and that Baa had already left the party.

Brinda went inside to make Drakshira so as to test everyone. Vish took Brinda’s avatar while Rajat entered the party. Dev saw Rajat and asked Rohan if he had called him. Dev furiously went to the room and asked Brinda whether she called Rajat. Brinda told Dev that she only called those people who are special to her. She tried to take the Drakshira drink, but Dev snatched the drink and drank it all.

Brinda fed everyone the Drakshira drink. She asked Rohan and Sparsh about her mother Manyata. They refused to know anything about her. Brinda changed to her Naagin avatar and attacked them. Vish changed to Brinda’s avatar, Dev saw Rajat touching Brinda and shouted at him. Later, Dev reached the lawn and found out that Brinda is a Naagin. He told her that she lied to her. The Naagmani in his forehead started glowing.

Vish thought that if Dev remembered all this, she wouldn't be able to snatch the Naagmani. She bit everyone so that nobody remembered anything. The episode ended with Vish telling Brinda to bite Dev on his forehead if he gains consciousness.

Naagin 4 written update- February 23, 2020

The episode started with Baa telling everyone that on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, everyone will keep a fast. The family members went to the temple for the pooja. Vish tricked Brinda and asked her to go to the Lal Tekri temple to find her mother. Vish then took Brinda's avatar. Dev and Brinda did the pooja together.

Baa asked everyone to play dandiya. Vish as Brinda took the prasad and went to Rajat, both ate the prasad together. Dev got furious. Brinda and Dev then danced together. Meanwhile, the real Brinda went to the cave to find Maanyata. They found Vish in the form of duplicate Manyata. Brinda got happy to see her.

Vish then played a cunning game and she as Brinda started dancing with Rajat. Dev got extremely furious and fainted. The episode ended with Vish bringing a sickle to kill Dev while Brinda struggled in the cave to rescue her mother.

Image Courtesy: Still from Naagin 4

