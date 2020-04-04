Anita Hassanandani Hilariously Grooves To 'Go Corona Go', See Her Husband's Reaction

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular faces on television right now. However, with all the shoots for shows being stalled due to the lockdown, the actor is enjoying some quality time with her husband, Rohit Reddy. She recently shared a hilarious video on her social media that even left her husband red-faced.

Anita Hassanandani dances to Go Corona Go TikTok video

Anita Hassanandani recently took to social media to share a hilarious TikTok video. In the post, the actor is seen dancing to the popular Go Corona Go tune and lip-syncing to it as well. The tune has become way too popular ever since it surfaced on the internet and almost every user on the TikTok platform is making videos on it.

Anita Hassanandani hilariously also captioned the picture that “No one can save me ...Not even #TikTok himself!”. In the video, one can also see Anita Hassanandani’s husband, Rohit Reddy. He is seen laughing at Hassanandani’s antics in the video.

Check out Anita Hassanandani’s post here:

The post even garnered attention from many people including her show producer, Ekta Kapoor. She commented “Ur insaaaaaaneeeee” under Anita Hassanandani’s post. Additionally, the actor’s co-star Tusshar Kapoor also made a reference to their upcoming film, Maarich and commented: “You’ve become a Maarich, unrecognisable”. Many fans also commented with laughing emojis under Anita Hassanandani’s post.

Check out the comments here:

(Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in 2013 in a beautiful ceremony in Goa. In an earlier interview, Hassanandani has expressed that she considers herself to be lucky to have married her best friend. Anita Hassanandani is currently seen as Vishaka on Colors TV’s Naagin 4.

